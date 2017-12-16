Keiser Report: American Empire Entering Decline Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the proposal to send Erik Prince’s private army to secure the trillions of dollars worth of national resources of … Afghanistan. And while the elite like Prince rig the system at the top to dole out free money for oligarchs, so too must the bottom 99% game the complex Obamacare system in order to get free healthcare. In the second half, Max interviews Marshall Auerback of the Levy Institute. They discuss ice hockey and economics of MMT.



