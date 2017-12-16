Joe Digenova – FBI Trying to Frame Trump Video – Bill Still

Joe Digenova is the most respected former U.S. Attorney in the United States. He is the most articulate, straight-shooting lawyer around. I don’t understand why President Trump didn’t pick him to clean out the core of the swamp at the in-Justice Department.

In any case, he and his wife, Victoria Toensing, are solidly on the side of the rule of law, truth and justice.

There is nothing I could possibly add to this splendid, hard hitting performance by Joe on Tucker’s show tonight.



Video Source

There is one thing I can add. I’ve been doing this kind of work since 1973 – that’s 44 years. I’ve seen a lot of criminal conspiracies come and go, but this one is by far the largest – far bigger than Watergate – and I was up to my eyeballs in that one.

Red-blooded Americans are about to bust this thing wide open. And when it blows, it’s going be stunning. There is so much to this, I could do 3 times the number of stories, but there is just not enough hours in the day.

But one story that I want to mention because of its long-term importance to the freedom of our system is the voter fraud that went on in Alabama last Tuesday. I’m off tomorrow, and will be lucky to get back into the saddle by Sunday, but I’ll bet so much will happen by Monday that I won’t have time to circle back to Alabama voter fraud.

But mark my words, the fraudsters in the Democratic party have gotten away with it so often for so long that they don’t even fear reprisals. There is video tape now of people admitting they were bussed in from Georgia to vote in Alabama. Brazen – totally brazen. But that’s what happens when the rule of law starts to break down. There is only one remedy – a entire strike force needs to be formed within the Justice Department to stamp out this voter fraud. Demanding that every voter be a citizen of the United States would be a great start.

