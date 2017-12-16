The Government Is Preparing For A Major Event, And It’s Not What You Think (Video)
More evidence comes out that the investigation into Hillary’s email was manipulated. Women who are accusing Trump of sexual assault might have received payment to make certain accusations. Government event coming soon that might rock America, many in government might be brought up on sexual harassment charges. US special envoy to NK agrees with Tillerson, its time to talk to NK. Trump speaks to Putin to work with the US with NK. Pence makes a trip to Egypt to smooth things over. Iran rejects US accusation of supplying weapons to Yemen. New report show US was supplying weapons to the IS. Back in 2015 the corporate media reported this as a conspiracy theory.