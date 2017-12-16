Gerald Celente Audio Interview plus Bullion Banks Cover Near-Record Number Of Gold & Silver Short Positions! from King World News

As we approach the end of the year, the bullion banks have just covered a near-record number of gold & silver short positions.

Massive Short Covering In Gold & Silver!

December 15 ( King World News ) – As we close out trading for the week, there has been massive short covering in the gold and silver markets.

The commercials covered an enormous number of short positions in the gold market (see chart below).

Massive Short Covering In Gold!

After the recent action in gold, it will be very interesting to see the next COT report.

Long-Term Look At Gold

Here is a longer-term look at the commercial positions in the gold market (see chart below).

Gerald Celente Audio Interview>>>>

loading...

