Sexual Civil War | Michelle Malkin and Stefan Molyneux Video

After the depravity of Harvey Weinstein was exposed and the floodgates of sexual assault and harassment allegations opened up in the mainstream media – the United States of America finds itself at a dangerous crossroads. Michelle Malkin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of innocent until proven guilty, how allegations have been weaponized against political opponents and gender conflicts moving forward.

Michelle Malkin is a syndicated columnist, a senior editor at Conservative Review, the host of Michelle Malkin investigates on CRTV, and a New York Times best-selling author – writing six powerful books including her most recent: “Sold Out: How High-Tech Billionaires & Bipartisan Beltway Crapweasels Are Screwing America’s Best & Brightest Workers.”



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!