The Rude Awakening Of Slumbering Bulls

Near the end of each year, Barron’s magazine highlights the outlooks for the next year from 10, or so, Wall Street strategists. As noted recently by Sentiment Trader:

“Strategists are a little more optimistic than the Big Money was, forecasting a gain of around 7% for the S&P 500 in 2018. That’s about how much they thought the S&P would rally in 2017. And 2016. And pretty much every other year. When forecasting, it’s often a good bet just to go with the base rate – the average probability of being positive, or average gain in a random year. For stocks, that’s about a 7% nominal return, with about a 65% probability of showing a gain. Just stick with those, and you’ll have a better record than most. In aggregate, that’s what Wall Street does.”

Of course, 2017, has been a much better than the forecasted year as one of the great triumphs of the Fed’s liquidity-driven policy is that investor’s “animal spirits” finally returned to the investment markets. However, actual results, as Sentiment Trader showed, can vary.

” They overestimated the market’s 2008 return by 50% (!) and underestimated the 2012 return by 20%. Like most outlooks, forecasts, and research pieces, the biggest value isn’t necessarily in the bottom line, but in the thought processes and data used to get there. In those senses, reading through the outlooks can be a great exercise. Using them just for the bottom-line guess at next year’s S&P level is next to worthless as an indicator.”

But, with the ongoing massive global Central Bank interventions, as Michael Lebowitz discussed yesterday, it should not be surprising that as markets continue their seemingly unstoppable advance. That advance has ultimately triggered the “greed factor” as shown by surging investor confidence and expectations which have surged to historically high levels. (The chart below is a composite index of both the University of Michigan and Conference Board surveys.)

Even the level of individuals believing the financial markets will be higher over the next 12-months has spiked sharply higher in recent months.

However, while Wall Street expects the markets to increase by 7% next year, the long-term historical average, the charts above suggest individuals have bigger aspirations.

