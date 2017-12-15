The Real Reasons Why Paul Ryan Is Resigning From Congress by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Steve Quayle calls him God’s Prosecutor. The Bible tells us that as we near the end days, all will be revealed. We are certainly seeing these things come to pass. Menwhile, Presient Trump has achieved some noteworthy goals.

The Stock Market is at an all-time high. Jobs are beginning to return to America. Trump has weathered the “Russian Collusion Delusion” storm to the point where the Deep State has had to manufacture sexual misconduct charges against the President. On balance, Presient Trump has been good for America. However, his polling numbers among his core have fallen significantly according to Fox News. Why? Because he supported the removal of Net Neutrality. Without the Independent Media, Trump would have not been elected. He has, for the time being, turned his back on his core and most ardent supporters. Perhaps, he is giving the FCC some rope and will spring into action when the censorship of his supporters takes full effect. Time will certainly tell. Regardless, Trump’s accomplishments have been nothing short of a miracle given the extreme obstacles he has faced from Democrats and even within his own party leadership Among the Republican leadership that opposes President Trump is the present Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

With regard to Ryan, it can be accurately said that the swamp is being drained.

Paul Ryan’s Impending Departure

There is little doubt that as the clock ticks down on this present term for Congress, Paul Ryan will not be among those who are seeking re-election.

Sources close to Ryan have confirmed to Breitbart News that the Speaker is considering retiring after nine terms in the House. Politico published a report strongly confirming this speculation. According to Politico, “In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker—fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists—not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018.”

The Politico piece claims Ryan “was tiring of D.C. even before reluctantly accepting the speakership” and that he “told his predecessor, John Boehner, that it would be his last job in politics and that it wasn’t a long-term proposition.” And I can absolutely be certain of the fact that every word printed by Politico is nonsense. If you believe any of thes reasons on why Ryan is leaving the House, I have some swamp land in Florida.

The Real Reason for Ryan’s Departure

I had a recent conversation with my source that told me that the Bundy release from prison was imminent and this information came almost 3 days before Judge Navarro’s ruling.

The Common Sense Show has learned that Paul Ryan is on the verge of being exposed for his intimate connections to the “Never Trump Movement” and radical activist, Paul Singer, who financially supported Fusion GPS and the so-called “Trump Dossier” research.

For those that do not know, Singer is a billionaire and happens to be Paul Ryan’s top supporter. Singer has been conclusively linked to the discredited Russian dossier which has been repeatedly used by CNN to demean President Trump and impugn his credibility. Singer is a “Never Trump” participant and helped to fund the movement. Singer is a primary force behind the Washington Free Beacon that admits it paid Fusion GPS for the original and fabricated negative research on President Trump.

Ryan is also intimately connected to others inside Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS is under investigation by the DOJ and charges are pending.

Additionally, I was told that Ryan is connected, in several ways to the Clinton Foundation. The Clinton Foundation sponsored the illegal sale of uranium to Russia. I asked my source if Ryan was connected to this deal in the same manner as Mueller and was told that he was not an errand boy like Mueller. However, he has provided material support to the deal in ways that will be revealed at a later time. I was unable to obtain any further details. However, the information I received dow not appear to be proprietary. Got News is reporting on the Singer connection as well. I suspect that this release of information has been planted with multiple sources and will be appearing shortly all over the Internet.

The Swanp Is Being Drained

Paul Ryan’s head is undoubtedly the biggest trophy that the young Trump administration has garnered. His pending departure is sending shockwaves among the Deep State supporters.

Finally, I have learned that Ryan may be allowed to walk in exchange for his stepping down. Conventional wisdom is stating that a disgraced Ryan would hurt Trump’s chances at re-election.

We can only be left with one question: Who will be the next to nose dive into political oblivion?

