Ominous Harbinger Of Peril Ahead Hints At Deep State Plan To Take Down President Trump By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

Judge Warns: ‘There Needs To Be A Cleansing’ – Heads Need To Roll – Obama Created KGB On US Soil

With elements of the ‘deep state’ giving us absolute proof over the past several weeks that the rule of law doesn’t matter to them as unearthed emails have proven they’ve clearly been maneuvering to take down President Trump for a very long time, even taking out an ‘insurance policy’, a brand new tweet from Julian Assange of Wikileaks warns of danger ahead as seen in the screenshot below.

As the Free Thought Project recently reported, Assange’s tweet from December 14th hints that a ‘political corpse’ will soon be given to ‘deep state’ Mueller while Mike Pence is ‘installed’ in President Trump’s place.

For those who’d think such a warning is ‘fake news’ or a ‘conspiracy theory’ we ask you to read this December 5th story from The Telegraph which reports that soon before President Trump was elected, Vice President Mike Pence plotted a coup against him along with Condoleezza Rice in a bid to be the Republican nominee for President. While Pence’s press secretary totally denies these claims, this isn’t the first time such claims have been made.

US Vice President Mike Pence plotted a “coup” after a tape of Donald Trump boasting about groping women was released during the presidential election campaign, it has been claimed.

Its release caused dissent among senior Republicans with a number withdrawing their endorsements and calls for Mr Trump to stand down as the party’s candidate, fearing it would severely harm their chances of electoral success.

It was at this point that Mr Pence reportedly plotted a coup against his running mate, going to the Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Reince Priebus and offering to stand in Mr Trump’s place as the presidential nominee.

Mr Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, denied the magazine’s claims. “Regarding The Atlantic’s tired, false claim about the VP during the campaign — we denied this in the article and deny it again today. Didn’t happen,” she said.

As former US Presidential candidate Patrick Buchanan recently wrote over at WND, should the ‘deep state’ simply expect President Trump to slink away quietly into the night, they’re likely going to be deeply disappointed. Proclaiming what we’ve all learned to be fact, that Mueller is investigating the wrong campaign, Buchanan rips to shreds the reasons why liberals are still proclaiming President Trump needs to be impeached with some words of warning to those who’d seek to do so.

Is the Trump investigation the rotten fruit of a poisoned tree?

Is Mueller’s Dump Trump team investigating the wrong campaign?

There are other reasons to believe Trump may survive the deep state-media conspiracy to break his presidency, overturn his mandate and reinstate a discredited establishment.

Trump has Fox News and fighting congressmen behind him, and the mainstream media are deeply distrusted and widely detested. And there is no Democratic House to impeach him or Democratic Senate to convict him.

Moreover, Trump is not Nixon, who, like Charles I, accepted his fate and let the executioner’s sword fall with dignity.

If Trump goes, one imagines, he will not go quietly.

In the words of the great Jerry Lee Lewis, there’s gonna be a “whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on.”

As Susan Duclos reported on ANP back on December 11th in her story “Can America Survive The Complete And Utter Destruction These People Are About To Bring Down Upon This Nation?”, back in 1963, the Honorable A.S. Herlong of Florida read into the congressional record the Current Communist Goals excerpted from “The Naked Communist” by Cleon Skousen. From Susan’s story:

loading...

Sharing is caring!