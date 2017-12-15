Moscow Denies Russian Jets Intercepted By US F-22s in Syria from Sputnik News

The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement Thursday denying reports of an alleged “intercept” of Russian Su-25s by US F-22 fighter jets in Syria.

“On December 13, a pair of Su-25 attack aircraft escorted a humanitarian convoy near Mayadin [the western bank of the Euphrates River] at an altitude of 3,300 meters. They were approached by a US F-22 fighter jet on the east side of the river. By firing off decoy flares, the F-22 interfered with the flight of a pair of Russian Su-25s,” the ministry’s statement read. “A Russian Su-35 fighter jet, performing an air cover mission at an altitude of 10,000 meters, swiftly approached the F-22 from the rear, forcing the American aircraft to leave the area.”

The incident took place in Syrian airspace east of the Euphrates River.

“Two F-22 went too close to two Russian jets so we had to use the de-confliction channels,” a CENTCOM official told Sputnik on Thursday. “This is not something extraordinary… It happens sometimes several times a day.”

A US official previously indicated that F-22s fired warning flares to chase Russian Su-25s away from the airspace. The Russian Defense Ministry says the US jets attempted to interfere in a Russian mission to provide air cover for a humanitarian aid convoy.

Per Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon, “one Su-25 flew close enough to an F-22A that it had to aggressively maneuver to avoid a midair collision.”

“During the incident, a Russian Su-35 also flew across the river and was shadowed closely by one of the F-22As,” Pahon added.