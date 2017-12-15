Money Is A Technology Needing Innovation – Jeffrey Tucker (Video)

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:50 The central bank mafia 08:10 Underestimating Bitcoin 14:40 Potential looming bear market in cryptocurrencies? 16:50 Litecoin’s price rally and exchanges buckling from new users 23:35 What can compare cryptocurrencies to 26:50 Closing thoughts and where to learn more

Jeffrey Tucker joins us to discuss the latest news and updates in the cryptocurrency industry and also the recent price rally with Litecoin. We also look at what we can compare cryptocurrencies to and the reason why so many underestimated Bitcoin in the sectors infancy.

