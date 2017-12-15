Major Scandal: U.S. Congressman Says That There Was A ‘Concerted Effort’ Within The FBI To Help Hillary Clinton Win The ElectionMajor Scandal: U.S. Congressman Says That There Was A ‘Concerted Effort’ Within The FBI To Help Hillary Clinton Win The Election

Major Scandal: U.S. Congressman Says That There Was A ‘Concerted Effort’ Within The FBI To Help Hillary Clinton Win The Election by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

Did the FBI attempt to swing the outcome of the 2016 election in a certain direction? I know that question sounds completely outrageous, but this is exactly what one member of Congress is now claiming. For a long time we have known that elements within the Deep State have been actively working to undermine the Trump administration, but now solid evidence is emerging that the interference by the Deep State actually began during the presidential election. As more details come out, this could easily become one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history.

If you think that I am exaggerating, please consider what U.S. Representative Jim Jordan told Lou Dobbs just the other day…

Rep. Jim Jordan: Listen you can’t make this stuff up. It gets worse each and every day… What deep down scares me, if this actually happened the FBI had a concerted effort with the people at the top to go after one party’s nominee to help the other party’s nominee. If that actually happened in the United States of America and everything each and every day points to more and more likely that that is what took place, it is sad for our country if that took place. And I think it did based on everything I am seeing. All the evidence points to that.

You can watch Jordan making these comments on YouTube right here…

So what kind of evidence are we talking about?

Well, I am sure that Jordan has access to evidence that we currently do not, but one thing that we do have are extremely chilling text messages sent between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page. The following comes from Paul Joseph Watson…

Amidst the 10,000 text messages sent between anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page is a bizarre exchange revealing how the two, almost certainly with Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe, discussed an “insurance policy” in case Donald Trump won the presidential election. “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok wrote to his mistress, adding, “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Strzok needs to be brought before Congress as soon as possible so that he can explain exactly what he meant in those messages. Because there is no way that an FBI agent should ever make statements like that, and even those in the liberal media are saying that this “looks very bad”…

