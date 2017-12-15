John Embry & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Chris welcomes back, John Embry, Senior Strategist at Sprott Asset Management

The cryptomarket price explosion represents prima facie evidence of what the gold crowd has known for decades – gold price suppression fomented by the fiat money is doomed.

Case in point, the upward eruption in BTC / ETH / LTC may represent the petrie dish model for the precious metals market.

One of the more compelling arguments in favor of silver – the current price is merely a few dollars above the mining expense per ounce.

When combined with the facts that its industrial applications are inelastic and abysmal sentiment from a contrarian perspective the metal could present a value opportunity.

According to the World Gold Council, although silver is about 10 times more abundant in the earth’s crust, the stockpile of available investment grade silver is actually half that of gold.