Good Riddance!

CNBC’s Fed fanboy, Steve Liesman, accidentally knocked one out of the park yeserday when he lured Janet Yellen into a quip that will surely go down as the signature insanity of her baleful tenure. Liesman thus queried:

“Every day it seems the stock market goes up triple digits… is it now, or will it soon become a worry for the central bank that valuations are this high?”

After a bit of double talk interspersed with gobbledygook, Yellen uttered the money quote:

”There is nothing flashing red there or possibly even orange,” on asset valuations…

Holy cow!

Surely our soon to be pensioned-off Keynesian School Marm was not thinking about the fact that the S&P 500 stood at 2662 as she spoke, which amounts to 24.9X the $107 per share of earnings posted by America’s leading companies for the LTM period ending in September 2017.

That’s at least a flashing bright orange light given certain undeniable realities. For instance, by any historic standard 24.9X is a super-growth PE multiple. Yet the most recent $107 per share earnings figure represents a microscopic 0.3% annual rate of gain since the $106 per share posted by the S&P 500 companies three years ago in September 2014.

OK, accomplished facts and actual history (as opposed to hockey stick projections) apparently don’t matter any more—so looking at the tepid growth of earnings in the rearview mirror apparently doesn’t count, either.

Still, we do mean “tepid” and not just in the last three years. During the last cycle, S&P 500 earnings peaked at $85 per share in June 2007. And that was at a point when the unemployment rate had declined to 4.5%, implying that macroeconomic setting was roughly similar to the present.

Stated differently, we are looking at a ten-year peak-to-peak macroeconomic cycle, but during that span the nominal earnings growth rate of the S&P 500 has been just 2.3%—or barely above inflation and with the benefit of massive stock buybacks, to boot.

How do you get a 24.9X hyper-growth multiple out of that?

Apparently, you ignore the past and present and, instead, get all bulled-up about the future. Even then, however, the forward looking outlook embedded in the Fed staff forecast—which Yellen took great pains to describe and endorse—- isn’t all that.

For the next three years (2018-2020) the Fed projects nominal GDP growth of only 4.0% per annum. So, again, how do you get the robust, sustained double-digit earnings growth trend implied in current PE multiples unless you assume that the already peak profit share of GDP will just keep on growing indefinitely—- like some kind of macroeconomic cookie monster?

Beyond that, however, is the elephant in the room called the business cycle. This expansion is now 102 months old; is already 70% longer than the average expansion since 1950 of 61 months; and is not far from matching the all-time record of 118 months which was achieved under the far more benign environment of the 1990s.

That is to say, the appropriate PE multiple is never some grand average extracted from decades or centuries of business cycle apples (recessions), oranges (recoveries) and cumquats (old age); it depends on where you are in the cycle and whether the world ahead looks—broadly speaking—more benign or more challenged than that of the most recent cycle or two.

As to the latter point, even Yellen has taken to worrying about the fiscal outlook recently, and well she might.

The historical fiscal profligacy already embedded in the budget baseline amounts to $12 trillion of new deficits over the next decade (adjusting for phony spending expirations and tax breaks). So now, with the GOP/Trumpian borrowing orgy on top of that to fund tax cuts, defense increases and much else—-the 10- and 20-year fiscal outlook has never, ever been this bad.

