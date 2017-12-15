Fund Manager: Governments to Co-opt Cryptocurrencies? Video – Silver Doctors

Fund Manager David Kranzler says the gold cartel will take gold down once more to get people to sell.

Regarding Bitcoin, Kranzler and Eric Dubin say governments will co-opt cryptocurrencies and convert the Western to cashless. But in the meanwhile, Bitcoin has shown to be one of the most volatile assets in history. Are more gains ahead in Bitcoin? Possibly, but Kranzler thinks most people investing now will get burned.

Looking towards 2018, Kranzler wouldn’t be surprised if gold is above $1400 by June. He sees the Fed start printing more money to keep the stock market propped up. Dubin also says there will be political pressure to prevent the Fed from raising interest rates further in 2018.



