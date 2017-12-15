Everyone Is All In, The Economy Is Primed And Ready To Be Purposely Collapsed (Video)
The world’s second largest clothing retailer bites the dusts, the clothing retailer crashes most in 16 years, sales are way down. Industrial production misses expectations. JP Morgan says that everyone is all in, this is the perfect setup to bring the economy down. Yellen sets it all up, Trump’s tax plan might damage the economy. Gregory Mannarino is sending up a red alert, massive bond buying this won’t end well