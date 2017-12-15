The End of Dollar Hegemony and the Crypto Craze (Video)
The End of Dollar Hegemony and the Crypto Craze Video – Ron Paul Liberty Report
Dollar hegemony as the world reserve currency is unwinding and coming to an end. While major monetary changes are ahead, the direction that things will go is still far from certain. We know that government and central banks want to get rid of cash because they’re always telling us so. We also know that they want total economic surveillance. Ironically, crypto-currencies provide both of these things for government. Ron Paul discusses this and more on today’s Liberty Report.