Chris Marcus: How a Former, Long Time Wall Street Trader Got Red Pilled (Video)

Chris Marcus: How a Former, Long Time Wall Street Trader Got Red Pilled

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed first time guest, former long time Wall Street equity options trader, Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics http://arcadiaeconomics.com/.

Chris’ full bio is available here: http://arcadiaeconomics.com/about/

During the 2008 financial crisis, Chris woke up by reading the Austrian School of Economics while almost all the professional traders around him didn’t know or care what was really going on in the 2008 financial crisis/housing bubble and they just wanted to return to the normal status quo.

Jason asks Chris about his background trading and working in the financial industry, how Chris woke up, how he found the Austrian School of Economics, and if Wall Street has learned any lessons since the crisis?



They also discuss gold and silver manipulation, how Europe almost collapsed in 2011 and how gold and silver were even more manipulated in 2011 to create a larger bear market and Chris also talks about his recent experiences trading Bitcoin and other crypto currency.

To wrap up the interview, Jason and Chris discuss the moral decay of the US and how the US is basically a Banana Republic/3rd World country in terms of widespread corruption except the US has the world reserve currency and an enormous military.

