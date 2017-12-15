A Balanced Portfolio Approach – Where Gold And Silver Fit | Golden Rule Radio Video – McAlvany Financials

A balanced portfolio approach – where gold and silver fit will be covered in today’s golden rule radio. Gold and silver bounce on the FOMC Dec 13 announcement. The Fed raises rates and expects three rate hikes in 2018, the markets however are doubting additional hikes in 2018. We’ll recap the seasonal movements of gold coming into the final month of 2017, historically a slight respite before aggressive moves in January.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!