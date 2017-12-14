The Problems that Caused the Last Crisis are Bigger Today – 2008 was Just a Warning Video – ITM Trading

In 1997 adding new debt to the financial system no longer expanded overall economic stimulation. So the financial system turned to “Financial Engineering” and deregulation to generate stimulation and income for the banks. One could say that Wall Street was now in control.

Speculative derivatives exploded. In addition, banks were allowed to self-regulate and grow extreme levels of leverage. This growth was fueled and maintained by credit. In 2008 the credit markets froze and mortgage derivatives (CDO) imploded killing the debt based financial system.

They want the pubic to believe the issues that cause the crisis have been solved. But is this the truth? Is the derivative threat solved? That’s what we’ll examine this today’s Peek Beneath the Skin of the Markets, then you can draw your own conclusions.



