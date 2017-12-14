Soros-Funded Propagandists Coming To 7 US States in 2018 by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Propublica, the leftist publication that put out a hit piece tied to the Southern Poverty Law Center attacking the likes of Pamela Geller, Robert Spencer, Bradlee Dean, and an article I wrote, has taken tens of millions of dollars from billionaire George Soros, and is now claiming to have chosen propagandists, I mean journalists, in Louisiana, West Virginia, Oregon, New Mexico, Indiana, Illinois and Florida to receive year-long stipends to pursue ProPublica-approved investigations.

Seeing that in this year’s hit piece they didn’t even bother to investigate whether the people they attacked were actually guilty of “hate,” I do believe these people hired will be nothing more than propagandists for Propublica.

Seeing that the nonprofit organization launched “Documenting Hate,” a database of “hate crimes and bias incidents” it’s no wonder they can’t distinguish true hate from fact telling.

NewsBusters has the story:

Propublica has received millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire George Soros and other liberal foundations like the Knight Foundation, the Ford Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It began operations in 2008 with a $10 million grant from the liberal Sandler Foundation. The Local Reporting Network project itself was funded by a $3 million grant from an undisclosed donor. The liberal nonprofit outlet initially advertised the Local Reporting Network project in October, 2017, calling on newsrooms that wanted to further ProPublica’s goal “to spur change through stories with moral force” to submit proposals for year-long projects ProPublica could fund. The projects chosen for funding “include conflicts of interest, housing, mental health care, criminal justice and workplace safety,” ProPublica reported. ProPublica senior editor Charles Ornstein said each selected project “digs deep and holds power to account.” Ornstein will personally work with the selected reporters to guide the forthcoming reports. The selected reporters are from The Advocate in Baton Rouge, LA, the Charleston Gazette-Mail in Charleston, WV, the Santa Fe New Mexican in Santa Fe, NM, the South Bend Tribune in South Bend, IN, The Southern Illinoisan from Carbondale IL, the Malheur Enterprise, in Vale, Oregon, and WMFE in Orlando, FL. The seven journalists were chosen from a pool of 239 applicants.

Soros and his son, Alexander, have been throwing money into media and politics for years. This is not some secret though. Just remember the next time you might read a Propublica article who is funding it, and that really should tell you all you need to know.

Propublica has also defended the debunked Russian dossier on President Donald Trump and helped the IRS target conservative groups in 2012 by releasing reports against more than a dozen organizations.

Tens of thousands of Americans have called on the White House to designate George Soros as a terrorist due to the fact that virtually everything he is putting his money into demonstrates that he is an enemy to America.

Though Soros will be funding these “journalists” in seven states, there is no doubt that he is funding others in all fifty currently.

