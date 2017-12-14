Sometimes, we just need a good laugh. Your Commie Horoscope Video – Jeff J Brown China Rising

There are days here at China Rising Radio Sinoland, when it’s tough to tolerate how screwed up the West continues to make our only home in the Milky Way galaxy, Planet Earth.

Iget a lot of criticism for reporting the historical and current truth about Western empire and its foundation of capitalism (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/10/25/how-can-western-capitalism-beat-this-thats-the-rub-it-cant-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171022/), racism (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2015/10/01/slavs-and-the-yellow-peril-are-niggers-brutes-and-beasts-in-the-eyes-of-western-empire-the-saker-44-days-radio-sinoland-2015-10-1/ and http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/11/05/the-dark-skinned-exploited-peoples-of-the-world-are-calling-the-west-for-what-it-is-racist-china-rising-radio-sinoland-161105/) and colonialism (with the help of “legal” institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, GATT, WTO and NAFTA: https://archive.org/details/ConfessionsOfAnEconomicHitman_257), all alive and well everywhere you look, outside of a handful of communist-socialist countries, along with defiant Russia. These latter in turn have to fight 24/7, year after year against the West, which is spending billions and working ceaselessly to blockade, sanction, boycott, subvert, overthrow and start a war with them.

I’ve researched it all – thousands and thousands of hours of it – documented and sadly true. I even created a flow chart of the cycle of Western empire (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2016/03/27/the-cycle-of-western-empire-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-modern-day-math-lesson/)

I am sure it has cost me a lot of books sales for The China Trilogy (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/05/19/the-china-trilogy/), because I report the West’s constant, obvious and evil use of false flags around the world, to cower its citizens, as well as citizens and leaders in other countries, into tolerating imperial/proxy terrorism, occupation and war in their lands, and back home, a rapid slide into police state fascism. In Book #2, China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations, after hundreds of hours of focused research and reading, I completely dismantled the official story behind several Western false flags. I learned just how important false flags are for the elites to brainwash, control and rob the public, and that the real conspiracy nuts and enablers are the ones who keep denying the obvious truth. Since I grew up in Oklahoma, one false flag I regret not including is the Federal Building bombing (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/05/06/a-us-government-lie-exposed-the-1995-oklahoma-city-bombing-china-rising-radio-sinoland-170505/).

