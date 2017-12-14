A Rare Indicator Just Triggered That Has Lead To Gains 100% Of The Time from King World News

A rare indicator just triggered that has lead to gains 100% of the time.

“The Santa Rally?!”

December 14 ( King World News) – Jeff Saut, Chief Investment Strategist at Raymond James: “If Santa fails to call the bears will roam on Broad and Wall,” is an old stock market “saw” that has withstood the test of time…

What is the Santa Claus rally? According to Investopedia:

“A Santa Claus rally is a surge in the price of stocks that often occurs in the last week of December through the first two trading days in January. There are numerous explanations for the Santa Claus Rally phenomenon, including tax considerations, happiness around Wall Street, people investing their Christmas bonuses and the fact that the pessimists are usually on vacation this week.”

Said rally often spills over into the first two trading sessions of January as well. While not always right, more often than not “If Santa fails to call the bears will roam on Broad and Wall.” We think Santa will show up this year, just like he did last and . . . well, you know the results. In fact, we think 2018 is setting up for a pretty remarkable year (more on that in Monday’s letter). Just for the record, here is what we wrote last year (12/28/16):

loading...

Sharing is caring!