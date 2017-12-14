Propaganda Is Leaked Before The Cabal’s Main Event (Video)
Propaganda Is Leaked Before The Cabal’s Main Event Video – X22 Report
The new gun bill was not what everyone thinks, there was was something added that will allow many people to be put on the NICS database.The BREXIT might not happen, parliament wants to vote to see they should move forward. Russian delegation has arrived in NK to talk about peace. NK responds to Tillerson, they don’t war and they would like to talk. US congress takes no action on Iran, no new sanctions. The OIC recognizes East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. The cabal might be planning to cyber attack OPEC if the middle eastern countries move to the Petro Yuan. More propaganda emerges that the cabal is planning an event.