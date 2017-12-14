‘PAY US’: BLACK WOMEN REQUEST PAYMENT FOR HELPING DOUG JONES WIN ALABAMA ELECTION by CHRIS MENAHAN – The Daily Sheeple

TDC Note- “Pay me” sounds like a cry from someone that is has been

“Black women” became one of the top trending topics on Twitter throughout the night on Tuesday and into the morning after exit polls showed 97% of black women voted for Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate special election.

Nearly all the most popular tweets had one thing in common: demands for payment.

Thank black women by supporting black women. Pay us. Vote with us. Hire us. Read our writing. Fund our projects and ministries. Vote us into office. Purchase from our businesses. Amplify us. Stand against racism and sexism. — Austin Channing (@austinchanning) December 13, 2017

Don’t just thank Black women. Respect Black Women

Protect Black Women

Hire Black Women

Pay Black Women — Shameka the Writer–Eagles 11-2 (@ShamekaErby) December 13, 2017

TDC Note – The one below is a personal favorite. Such articulation, depth of vocabulary and professionalism on display for the world to see. Gives me the warm and fuzzies – U.S.A.!! – U.S.A.!! – U.S.A.!!

Get your fucking house in order. We’re not going to bail you out every single time. — Shannon Miller (@Phunky_Brewster) December 13, 2017

TDC Note – The same person continues

“Thank you Black women.” This isn’t a gift, it’s a loan. Start paying us back by stepping up when publications and miscellaneous folks find a way to dump on us. And yes, they’ll find a way. Yup. Still. — Shannon Miller (@Phunky_Brewster) December 13, 2017

If you are thanking the black women of Alabama tonight for defeating Roy Moore maybe tomorrow you can start thinking about how to repay them — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) December 13, 2017

A few ways to show your gratitude to black women since we’re expressing so much thanks: – Hire black women

– Invest in black women

– Listen to black women

– Give up your power for black women

– Put black women in positions of power — Michael Richardson (@IamMikeRich) December 13, 2017

TDC Note – Not sure what to think about this one. It speaks for itself.



