The Move From West To The East Is Almost Complete, Be Prepared For The Next Phase Video – X22 Report
Canada home values decline as household debt binge hits a new high, doesn’t look good.Initial jobless claims drop to there lowest level. US retail sales surge, the government just forgot to mention something very important.The service industry declines. Janet Yellen believes the market is not overvalued and she sees no warning signs. China has just completed its 4th dry run of the petro yuan.