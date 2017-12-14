Is A Major Shake Up Coming After Deep State Members Are Exposed Publicly – Let The House Cleaning Begin By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

New information has come to light since ANP’s Wednesday, December 13, 2017 article titled “Russia Investigation Was ‘Insurance Policy’ Against A Trump Presidency? – Ousted FBI Agents Texts Are Smoking Gun Showing Mueller ‘Dream Team’ Totally Corrupted,” which detailed a number of bombshell reports indicating very high levels of corruption, bias and active meddling by the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies with the sole goal of preventing Donald Trump from being elected as president as well as an undefined “insurance policy” in the event that Trump was elected.

Since the revelation that members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team were part of the plot against the candidate Trump, via newly released text messages between agents Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has fired off a scathing letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, with requests for specific documentation, including a request for “all records relating to Andrew McCabe’s communications with Peter Stzrok or Lisa Page between August 7, 2016 and August 23, 2016.”

This is extremely significant, since those dates include the time-frame between the two text messages ANP highlighted in our previous article, where on August 6, 2016 Ms. Page told Mr. Strzok “Maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace, [Trump]” to which Strzok replied “I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps,” and the August 15, 2016 message from Strzok to Page stating “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk…. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

The significance of Grassley asking for those specific records, along with the question and request immediately proceeding it, “Are there any other records relating to the conversation in Andrew McCabe’s office shortly before the text described above on August 15, 2016? If so please produce them to the Committee,” tells us that Grassley is just as concerned as we were about how involved Andrew McCabe was with the other agents plots. This is further proven by Grassley’s statements before his six specific requests of records and information, where he states the following:

Some of these texts appear to go beyond merely expressing a private political opinion, and appear to cross the line into taking some official action to create an “insurance policy” against a Trump presidency. Mr. Strzok writes the following to Ms. Page: I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40… Presumably, “Andy” refers to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. So whatever was being discussed extended beyond just Page and Stzrok at least to Mr. McCabe, who was involved in supervising both investigations.

Read the entire 3 page PDF letter sent from Grassley to Rosenstein via an eletronic transmission.

McCabe served as the acting director of the FBI until August 2, 2017 when McCabe returned to the position of Deputy Director. McCabe also postponed his appearance in front of Congress on Tuesday, rescheduling it for sometime next week.

At the House Judiciary Committee hearing where Rosenstein was grilled on Wednesday, Representative Trey Gowdy highlighted the numerous “conflicts of interest” within Meuller’s team which was meant to investigate any Russian collusion, where he also reveals another concerning text between Page and Strzok, one the mainstream media failed to report on, where Srzok did not only constantly insult President Trump, but said you could “smell” Trump supporters “at a Walmart in Virginia.” (Gowdy references that email at approximately the 4:05 minute mark in the video below)

On Wednesday when these text became publicly available we mentioned that the media was focusing a great deal on the agents referring to the then-candidate Trump as an “idiot” and “loathsome,” while doing their best to distract from the plotting implied in the texts and the “insurance policy,” but it seems that not only did these FBI’s agents, that later became part of Mueller’s team, hold Trump in contempt, while supporting Hillary Clinton, but held the American voters in the same contempt.

Today we see a number of reports that are finally understanding the implications of that so-called insurance policy and wonder what Strzok, who has been heavily involved in not only clearing Hillary Clinton in the FBI investigation into her server and email scandals, but played a key role in the initial Russia collusion investigations, meant by his comments and what he did to assure there was an “insurance policy” in case Donald Trump won the election.

The Hill reports that even before talk of the “insurance policy,” 63 percent of voters “believe that the FBI has been resisting providing information to Congress on the Clinton and Trump investigations and that 54 percent believe “special counsel Robert Mueller has conflicts of interest that prevent him from doing an unbiased job.”

