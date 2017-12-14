Jerry Robinson: The Economic Reset Will Bring The Greatest Transfer Of Wealth (Video)
Jerry Robinson: The Economic Reset Will Bring The Greatest Transfer Of Wealth Video – Crush the Street
Jerry Robinson of followthemoney.com is our guest in today’s interview, as cryptocurrencies reach $500 billion in market capital we discuss the transfer of wealth from the debt based fiat economy to digital assets and the ongoing monetary revolution. We also look at a bubble in every aspect of the financial system and break down how fragile the economy of the West truly is.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
05:35 Undervalued investments
07:50 The entire world economy is experiencing a bubble
15:20 “Cryptocurrencies are the monetary revolution”
21:30 How fragile is the global economy?
28:05 Where to find out more expert insights from Jerry