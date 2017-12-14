Jerry Robinson: The Economic Reset Will Bring The Greatest Transfer Of Wealth (Video)

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 05:35 Undervalued investments 07:50 The entire world economy is experiencing a bubble 15:20 “Cryptocurrencies are the monetary revolution” 21:30 How fragile is the global economy? 28:05 Where to find out more expert insights from Jerry

Jerry Robinson of followthemoney.com is our guest in today’s interview, as cryptocurrencies reach $500 billion in market capital we discuss the transfer of wealth from the debt based fiat economy to digital assets and the ongoing monetary revolution. We also look at a bubble in every aspect of the financial system and break down how fragile the economy of the West truly is.

Crush the Street

CrushTheStreet.com is an alternative financial and economic news website dedicated to the truth. We want to help you preserve and expand your wealth through conventional and some unconventional means. We study the markets and provide tips on current and future trends to look out for. Crush The Street is constantly on the prowl for investment ideas and trends that you can profit from.

We spend countless hours delving through the markets, economics, and politics through the eyes of unconventional wisdom. We do this so we can provide to you the most up to date information in our email alerts that go out multiple times a week. Our members receive regular updates on hot stocks, market updates, and featured videos. We also produce, on a periodic basis, high quality mini-documentaries on economic topics, trends, and real life experiences to reveal the truth on Main St. that may not be what you are fed from the mainstream media or Wall Street.