Frank Holmes on Future Mining: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin
Frank Holmes on Future Mining: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin by Rory – The Daily Coin
I sat down with Frank Holmes, Chairman, Hive Blockchain, to discuss his latest venture in mining. The cryptocurrency market is expanding and growing in a way the world is unfamiliar. It seems to be moving in ways that are leaving a lot of the big money behind and the retail investors are driving the market in a way that hasn’t happened in several decades.