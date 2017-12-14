DNC Spent $700+ Million on Five Consultants And Deprived Their State Organizations of Basic Funding by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

“For twelve years this nation was afflicted with hear-nothing, see-nothing, do-nothing government. The nation looked to government but the government looked away. Nine mocking years with the golden calf and three long years of the scourge! Nine crazy years at the ticker and three long years in the breadlines! Nine mad years of mirage and three long years of despair! And, my friends, powerful influences strive today to restore that kind of government with its doctrine that that government is best which is most indifferent to mankind.” Franklin D. Roosevelt, October 1936 “DNC Chairman Perez and allied power brokers keep showing that they’re afraid of the party’s progressive base. No amount of appealing rhetoric changes that reality.” Norman Solomon, Battle for Democratic Party: After the Unity Reform Commission “In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot.” Czesław Miłosz

I guess this sort of nonsense is what happens when you allow a powerful private interest like Hillary, Inc. to take over your organization and shape its mission for their own purposes.

The result is an imperious, top down operation where only a few insiders can follow the money because they control it. And the grass roots initiatives and state organizations starve from neglect.

Budgetary and fiduciary oversight and transparency within your own organization is fundamental to any good governance. But not within a credentialed oligarchy, which is what the DNC had apparently become.

It seems to have started out as the ascendance of the self-proclaimed elite, the knowing, and their super-delegates. But in reality, all they had in addition to their professional pedigrees and places of power was the unique talent of betraying their duties in order to amass enormous amounts of money. They maintained and expanded their power by distributing the party’s funds selectively, ruthlessly, and with a Machiavellian intent for the accumulation of personal wealth and power.

Surprising that a community organizer wouldn’t understand that. Of course it seems like he understood very little about reform, financial or otherwise. Or wanted to.

Who are these five consultants and what did they do to earn their $700 million? Were these no-bid contracts? Who approved them?

Whatever it was, it could not have had much to do with effectively winning elections. But it had everything to do with the arrogance and self-delusions of a few largely isolated from those who they were sworn to serve and protect.

Read the above article by Norman Solomon from which the quote has been taken, and you may get a good idea of why genuine reform within the DNC is not likely without a unrelenting grass roots struggle.

Until then it’s— DNC RIP

