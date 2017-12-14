Creating Crypto Currency! Shocking NSA Paper From 1996 Describes Creating Blockchain and Bitcoin Video – Silver Report

Shocking Paper written Called, How to make a mint: The Cryptography of anonymous electronic cash. Laurie Law, Susan Sabett, Jerry Solinas National Security Agency Office of Information Security Research and Technology Cryptology Division 18th June 1996. The paper details in 1996 the blockchain technology and how to implement digital crypto currency how to create electronic currencies. You will not look at bitcoin the same after this. The paper sounds more like a white paper from coindesk on bitcoin or other crypto currencies rather than an idea.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!