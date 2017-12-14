Charles Nenner–Get Ready For The Bear Market Video – Financial Survival Network

Charles Nenner is an expert on cycles. And he had some interesting things to say about the current economic cycles taking place. He sees the great bull run coming to an end shortly. Volatility will be picking making the VIX index a great place to be. The Euro will hit 122 and then eventually decline to parity with the US Dollar. Gold is promising to be a great buy, Charles says it will go into highly bullish territory sometime during mid 2018. He also is foreseeing a bullish case for bonds. No one knows exactly why cycles work the way they do, only that they appear to be highly predictive. Will this time really be different?



