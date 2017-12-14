Charles Hughes Smith & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Highlights
- Charles Hughes Smith from the Of Two Minds blog returns with commentary on the cryptocurrency bonanza.
- Real-world, peer-to-peer Bitcoin applications yield exceptional utility for all global inhabitants.
- The studio workstation recording the discussion offset the associated electricity costs via mining Zcash 850 Sols / second.
- The mining operation is optimized for automatic coin switching among dedicated servers to maximize the CUDA cores of both GPUs.
- While detractors find little value in BTC, clearly the digital currency satisfies 4 of the most desirable characteristics of gold, the King-of-currencies:
- Store of value – similar to the finite number of gold ounces above ground, BTC derives intrinsic value from trust stemming from mathematics.
- Divisibility – BTC set the new standard in divisibility, arguably the most divisible currency in monetary history.
- Transferable – BTC eclipses all earlier currencies / coins through the instantaneous transferability to any place on the earth.
- Security – just as gold retains value in the close proximity of the holder, BTC is storable in the human mind via private keys.
- Peer-to-peer networks bypass the archaic / draconian SWIFT system, returning value to the participants.
- The guest / host pose the questions to the listeners: Does the crypto revolution represent a real-time, de facto failure of global fiat currencies.
- Where is the value creation in fiat money that can be generated in infinite amounts, relative to bounded Bitcoin / Altcoin?
- An alternative to expensive crypto currency fees and delayed times examined includes InterZone (ITZ), which costs a fraction of a dollar, has nearly instantaneous truncations with virtually non existent fees.
