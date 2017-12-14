CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS – BITCOIN OP DIGITAL SLAVERY & SPACE ECONOMY! Video – Dark Journalist

In this fascinating episode Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Housing Secretary and Solari Report Publisher Catherine Austin Fitts for a deep and insightful look into the perils and possibilities of the digital age and what lies ahead.

Catherine points out that the leadership in Global affairs believe in slavery and that their policies of controlling economic growth, harvesting the citizen’s wealth. developing entrainment through technology and building a massive surveillance grid of humanity represent a dangerous hazard to the entire Globe.



The Bitcoin Op

Catherine sees most of the upper level financial elites moving into buying Gold and Land while they entice the general population into an unstable cryptocurrency that, although it may hold short term capital gains, will ultimately be the a contrived pump and dump of historic levels.

She points out that Bitcoin is not the currency for the people it pretends to be and that much of the hype around it is devised to help the Central Banking powers consolidate their gains and entice the population to use a digital currency. She outlines the danger of using digital money when the current system of finance has no integrity and that people who work with Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies know it’s unsafe and subject to hacking with FDIC insurance.

