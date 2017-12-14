Batchelor and Cohen Return Podcast – TFMetals Report

The good professor returned from a two-week hiatus last evening and the discussion picks up right where it last left off…namely, the New Cold War and the elements in The West that seem hell-bent on driving it toward hot war.

As always, please make the time to listen to this program. The topics discussed last evening do not require your immediate attention but you will, nonetheless, find them extraordinarily helpful as a counter-balance to the prevailing media narrative regarding Trump, Russia and the worsening Cold War that is growing hotter on several different fronts.

TF

