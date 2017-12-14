4 Reasons Why Democrats Shouldn’t Be Celebrating Doug Jones’ Win in Alabama

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Author Image

The Anti Media

Why are we called Anti-Media if we are the media? The “Anti” in our name does not mean we are against the media, we are simply against the current mainstream paradigm. The current media, influenced by the industrial complex, is a top-down authoritarian system of distribution—the opposite of what Anti-Media aims to be.

Let’s gain some perspective. Mainstream media is 90% owned by six very large corporations. These very corporations possess power over a number of businesses in a plethora of industries. Suspiciously enough, these industries range from the production of food, energy, and drugs and extend to prisons, police, and military contracting.

Help Support TDC – Make Your Online Purchases by Clicking the Banner Below

Click Image Below to Follow TDC on Steemit!!

CLICK HERE to Follow us on GAB @elliotalderson

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Biweekly news updates delivered to your inbox

  • The latest original articles, video/MP3 Interviews combined with commentary from around the world
  • Latest updates on global, national and regional wars/uprisings
  • Healthy Living Solutions and Innovative preparedness strategies
  • Fits all internet connected devices for
    on-the-go convenience
  • Privacy: We will never share your email address with anyone
Privacy by SafeUnsubscribe
David Morgan

Live Gold and Silver


Commodities are powered by Investing.com
Prepper Website

Add our Feed to Your Site