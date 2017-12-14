10 Gun Training Skills You Should Master… But CAN’T Get at the Range! By Jeff Anderson – LFB.org

It’s an unfortunate puzzle for the armed citizen…

You see, if you’re ever forced to defend yourself and those you love with your firearm, a jury is going to take a hard look at the training you’ve received.

Strangely, the more training you have, the higher the standard you may be held to in your actions.

But what about a LACK of training?

Turns out you can held liable for what you don’t know but “should” have known — and it goes far beyond your shot group down at the range. In fact, below are 10 gun training skills you should master but can’t get at the range.

I know it doesn’t sound justifiable, but a certain court decision may suggest that without this training, you may even be held legally liable for the injury or death of someone in your line of fire whether it’s the criminal… a bystander… the neighbor who was sleeping in their bed across the street… or a responding police officer.

In Canton v. Harris the Supreme Court ruled against the city involved after a citizen was injured — because the responding officers hadn’t been trained properly for the situation they faced.

That’s right: Police are now being held legally liable to train realistically for the actual challenges they will deal with on the job.

But this doesn’t just affect cops; it affects YOU, the armed citizen, too.

You see, even “experts” who can shoot a one-inch shot group at the range are completely clueless on what to train for in order to defend against a home invasion.

And a prosecuting attorney could argue that if you had done more than just go down to the local range and practice target shooting at static, square range targets, the criminal “victim” may not have been shot like some paper silhouette.

Does that mean if you shoot an intruder who is trying to rob you… hurt your family… or invade your home… or is just hellbent on murder… they could SUE YOU for being inadequately trained?

Stranger things have happened, and as we always say, “Owning a gun is NOT enough!”

loading...

Sharing is caring!