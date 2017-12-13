Truth About Alabama Senate Seat, Zero Hour On Net Neutrality Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Doug Jones winning the Senate seat in Alabama over the Steve Bannon and Donald Trump supported Roy Moore, We also go over Net Neutrality repeal by the FCC, new revelations in the Russia probe investigation by the FBI plus a lot more important news that you need to hear.



