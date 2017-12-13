Survivalism, Prepping, and OPSEC: An Alternative View by Todd – Survival Blog

The topic of OPSEC (operations security) comes up all the time on SurvivalBlog, and I wholeheartedly agree that it is an important topic for all of us. But I believe it is an important topic with potentially more than one right answer, depending on your particular situation and mindset.

Standard OPSEC Based On Secrecy

The standard answer to OPSEC on SurvivalBlog (and just about everywhere else) is based on secrecy and the general concept of keeping your preps, your location, your networks, and sometimes even your survivalist mentality all to yourself, or at the very least known to as few other people as possible. This is very similar to the conventional OPSEC practiced in the military, where it almost always makes good tactical sense to employ a “need to know” philosophy. After all, if an adversary knows your exact location and your defenses, he can use that information to shape his attack and increase his chances of success.

Less Strategic Sense To Keep Things Completely Secret

But just like in some examples in the military, it can actually make less strategic or “big picture” sense to keep such things completely secret. For example, an adversary or an ally can both be significantly influenced by knowing about one’s strong military and its capabilities, or by being informed of decisions and actions that have been or will be taken. Along those lines, in my personal life, I’ve gone with another OPSEC route for several reasons.

Survivalism That’s About Preserving Values

Survivalism, for me, is not just about personal survival, about simply preserving my own life as long as absolutely possible under any and all circumstances. Instead, it’s about preserving the virtues, ideas, concepts, and values I cherish. It’s about “carrying the fire” in the face of threats to it. When looked at from that perspective, in my particular situation, it makes the most sense, in the long run and in the big picture, to not keep my preps, actions, and mentality an absolute secret and to not practice conventional military-style OPSEC. Let me explain, and of course and as always, your own mileage may vary…

We’re All Going to Die

We are all going to die. Read that again. We are all going to die in the end, and nothing we do or prepare for or invest in or build or learn will change that, nothing. That may seem silly to bother to point out here, but a lot of people don’t actually accept that irrefutable concept until late in their life, if at all. The very term “survivalist” seems to run contrary to the absolute reality that none of us will actually end up surviving, if we look at the earthly end game we will all share. From my way of thinking, maybe we should refer to ourselves are “preservists” instead. I say that in jest, of course, but I think most of you will understand my point.

Beyond Survivalism, Risks Are Taken To Preserve Ideas and Values

To help understand this, think about this concept in terms of not just the microcosm of survivalism but also in the people and jobs we see around us every day. Would we have any soldiers if personal survival was the highest goal one could have? Especially in these times of multiple deployments to combat zones, most soldiers don’t still volunteer to do what they do in order to increase the chances of their personal survival; they should certainly have decided otherwise and chosen another job, if so! Instead, many do it to serve, preserve, and safeguard the ideas and values they believe in.

I should know; I am a soldier and have been for over 25 years, including over four years’ worth of deployments. A similar thing could maybe even be said for some of the more dangerous, service-based jobs, like firefighters or peace officers. If personal safety and survival trumped all else, recruiting for any of those jobs would certainly be a lot harder!

OPSEC Prepping– An Unobtainable Myth Today

Further, I personally think 90% or more of OPSEC-based prepping is an unobtainable myth today, unfortunately. Keeping your mentality and your preps to yourself might indeed be enough to keep it out of the minds of the Golden Horde or common thieves, but our travels, our purchases, even our web-browsing history are no secret from lots of people and agencies, many of whom are not of a similar or favorable mindset. That’s enough said, I would think.

