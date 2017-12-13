In Stunning Victory, Democrat Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Seat; Trump Responds: “A Win Is A Win…” from ZeroHedge

Update: President Trump has reacted to Doug Jones’ victory:

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Update: US equity futures are sinking after Democrat Doug Jones unexpectedly wins the Alabama Senate special election against Roy Moore, the state’s Republican former chief justice who was dogged throughout the campaign by sexual misconduct accusations.

AP reports that Jones has 49.6% to Moore’s 48.8% with 88% of vote counted, enough to give him the win according to news stations. As a reminder, in 2016 President Trump carried the state election by nearly 30 ppts over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Jones wins seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who became Trump’s attorney general. Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, becomes first Democrat in U.S. Senate from deeply-Republican state of Alabama in over 20 years (last Ala. Democratic senator was Howell Heflin, who left office in 1997; the state’s senior senator Richard Shelby was a Democrat but switched parties to the Republicans in 1994)

Putting Jones’ victory in context, T=the last time a new Democrat was elected to the Senate from Alabama is 1978. That senator, Howell Heflin, left in 1997.

In a twitter post, Alabama’s new senator was laconic, stating simply “thank you Alabama”…

Thank you ALABAMA!! — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017

… while top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said “things are looking better and better for 2018.”

Once Jones is sworn in, GOP’s Senate majority would narrow to the smallest possible 51-49… which explains why US equity futures are sliding…

loading...

Sharing is caring!