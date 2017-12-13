Russia Investigation Was ‘Insurance Policy’ Against A Trump Presidency? – Ousted FBI Agents Texts Are Smoking Gun Showing Mueller ‘Dream Team’ Totally Corrupted By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

While special counsel Robert Mueller’s judgement had been questioned after gathering a high number of Clinton donors as part of his team, as well as his ability to run an unbiased investigation into the campaign of Donald Trump given Mueller’s close association with James Comey, whom President Trump fired, a series of issues have come to light over the last few weeks that has tainted not only Mueller’s reputation, judgement, and entire investigation to date, but now points to deep state intelligence operatives actively plotting before the election, the take down a duly elected government if a specific candidate ended up winning.

RECENT REVELATIONS SHOWS CORRUPTION WITHIN MUELLER’S ‘DREAM TEAM’

Mueller Obstructs Congressional Oversight Committee: In the late summer of 2017, two of Mueller’s “dream team” were ousted from Mueller’s investigation into Russia, with no explanation provided at the time, to the public, nor to Congress when they asked.

The two agents were, Peter Strzok, one of the highest-ranking agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI.

It wasn’t until months later that it was revealed that the Justice Department’s inspector general, an in-house watch dog, has uncovered thousands of texts messages between Strzok and Page, who were having an affair, is what prompted Mueller to reassign Strzok and Page from his team. Information Mueller did not deign to inform Congress of, despite requests to do so.

This prompted the Wall Street Journal editorial board to accuse Mueller of “stonewalling Congress and protecting the FBI,” an agency Mueller spent over a decade as director of.

WSJ also highlighted other concerns and connections in their editorial:

This is all the more notable because Mr. Strzok was a chief lieutenant to former FBI Director James Comey and played a lead role investigating alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Mr. Mueller then gave him a top role in his special-counsel probe. And before all this Mr. Strzok led the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and sat in on the interview she gave to the FBI shortly before Mr. Comey publicly exonerated her in violation of Justice Department practice. Oh, and the woman with whom he supposedly exchanged anti-Trump texts, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, worked for both Mr. Mueller and deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, who was accused of a conflict of interest in the Clinton probe when it came out that Clinton allies had donated to the political campaign of Mr. McCabe’s wife. The texts haven’t been publicly released, but it’s fair to assume their anti-Trump bias must be clear for Mr. Mueller to reassign such a senior agent.

This led them to conclude that “Mr. Mueller is too conflicted to investigate the FBI and should step down in favor of someone more credible.”

USA Today highlights further conflicts of interest, connections and questionable associations and actions, which they claim has “politically tainted” Mueller’s Russia investigation:

The central figure in both probes is FBI agent Peter Strzok. Strzok helped conduct the sweetheart interviews of Clinton, Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin in the email investigation, in which the latter two blatantly lied about their knowledge of the bootleg server. They were not charged. Strzok also changed then-FBI Director James Comey’s draft language on Clinton’s use of her illicit server from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” which is the difference between criminal behavior and an unconscious error. Strzok promoted the Fusion GPS “Steele dossier,” the sketchy gossip-ridden anti-Trump document paid for by the Clinton campaign and compiled with input from Russian intelligence sources. This document was used to persuade a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to authorize government surveillance of members of the Trump team during a political campaign. It was an unprecedented investigative intrusion into the American political process that makes Watergate look like amateur hour. Strzok reportedly led the interview of then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, who ostensibly told the lies that led to his firing and landed him in a plea bargain with investigators. Judge Rudolph Contreras, who accepted Flynn’s guilty plea, has since inexplicably recused himself from the case. Contreras is a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge and might have been involved with authorizing surveillance against the Trump team.

The texts messages between Strzok and Page that the inspectors office found relevant to the investigation have now been released, which we will detail in the next category, but first other members of Mueller’s team have been removed.

Former associate deputy attorney general Bruce Ohr was demoted days ago for unspecified contacts with figures behind the Steele dossier, according to multiple reports, including the USA Today link provided above, but we now also know that Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS, and had continued receiving pay from them through the summer and fall of 2016.

Other revelations include two more members of Mueller’s team, including his second in charge, Andrew Weissmann, that had emailed former acting AG, Sally Yates,” how “proud” and “in awe” he was of her after she was terminated for refusing to carry out President Trump’s immigration order, and Jeannie Rhee, who had provided legal counsel to the Clinton Foundation and was a generous donor to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Frankly it is almost impossible to picture the inter-twining connections, the over-lap in the highly politicized intelligence agencies while Barack Obama was in charge without charts, so below, Sean Hannity does an outstanding job of putting together charts which adequately show corruption moving from one agency to the next, using American intelligence agencies for political purposes against a candidate from an opposing party.

FBI AGENTS DISCUSSED ‘INSURANCE POLICY’ AGAINST A TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Above we detailed the level of anti-Trump bias, as well as what some would call “circumstantial” evidence that said bias was used by deep state members and the former administration against a candidate in a presidential election, but with the recent release of 375 of the thousands of emails to Congress, that have been seen by members of the press, which the inspectors office found to be relevant to their investigation, we now have a smoking gun, held by none other than Peter Strzok.

