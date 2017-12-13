Phil Kennedy: No Bitcoin/Litecoin/Crypto Bubble Until Total Crypto Market Cap in the Trillions? Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, Phil Kennedy https://www.philipkennedy.com/. Besides being a certified fraud examiner, CFA and CFP, Phil also runs a pro-Bono financial counseling service for middle class and working class families to help them improve their financial education and he co-hosts the Kennedy Financial podcast with his brother John about many free market, Libertarian and Austrian School topics including crypto currency and precious metals.

Subscribe to Phil’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsWh…

During this in depth 40+ minute interview, Jason asks Phil about the recent implementation of the first Bitcoin futures contract by the CBOE with additional Bitcoin futures contracts by the CME and NASDAQ to follow. Phil doesn’t think it will crash the price like in paper gold and silver markets.

Phil also doesn’t think Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other crypto currencies are in a bubble until total crypto currency market cap is in the trillions. Do you agree? Jason, on the other hand, thinks Bitcoin and other cryptos are in a bubble but that just because an asset class is in a bubble doesn’t mean that it will crash immediately. What’s your take about these differing views?

Phil also thinks the Litecoin will continue to gain against Bitcoin and before the bull market is over the Bitcoin to Litecoin ratio could drastically reduce from where it is now. Phil thinks Litecoin is still undervalued on a relative basis compared to other crypto currency.

To wrap up the interview, Jason and Phil discuss manipulated precious metals markets, the corruption in DC in the DOJ and FBI and why many Americans still haven’t paid off their Christmas debt from 2016.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!