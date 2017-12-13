Michael Snyder And Other Pro-Trump Candidates For Congress Are Freaking The Establishment Out by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

Literally dozens of pro-Trump candidates are running for seats in Congress in 2018, and the establishment is really starting to freak out about this. If having Trump in the White House was a nightmare for them, how are they going to respond once his allies start taking control of Capitol Hill? For a very long time I have been saying that the 2018 mid-term elections are going to be the most important in modern American history. They will inevitably be a referendum on Trump and his policies, and I believe that the American people will support Trump wholeheartedly.

Personally, I am running as a pro-Trump candidate in Idaho’s first congressional district. Trump supporters have been flocking to my campaign, and it is absolutely amazing how much momentum we have built up over the past few months.

At first my opponents were very polite to me because they didn’t see me as a threat. But then they started seeing numbers that showed how well I was doing, and now the claws are coming out.

It is funny how the attacks against me and other pro-Trump candidates around the nation sound almost exactly like the attacks that are constantly being hurled at Trump himself. But like Trump, we are refusing to be intimidated and we are keeping our eye on the ball. Our campaign website is getting the most visits of any of the candidates, our Facebook page has the most likes, and we won the most recent online poll by a very wide margin. We need your help to keep the momentum going, because the establishment is likely to continue to hammer me with attacks up until election day.

Other pro-Trump candidates are getting a lot of heat as well. One of the candidates that I really like is Tom Campbell of North Dakota…

In his ads and in this latest interview, Campbell has made it clear that he’s aligning himself with President Donald Trump, citing Trump’s popularity with North Dakotans. He also credits a roaring stock market and low unemployment to the president’s influence, although those are trends that arguably began during Barack Obama’s presidency. Campbell wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act (months after such an effort by GOP lawmakers failed) and is keeping a “close eye” on where Trump lands on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But since Campbell has aligned himself so closely with Trump, he is even getting attacked by members of his own party. In fact, state representative Roscoe Streyle (a Republican) recently said that he does not believe that Campbell has any chance of beating incumbent Heidi Heitkamp (a Democrat)…

He faces an uphill battle, not only against Heitkamp but against his own party here. At least one of his own party in the state thinks Campbell is wasting his time. “I don’t think Tom Campbell can beat Heidi in any way, shape or form,” state Rep. Roscoe Streyle, R-Minot, said in this weekend’s report. “I just don’t think he has what it takes, from a raising money standpoint, to being able to debate her, to a record that would show he’s done anything in the Legislature.”

If that is what members of his own party are saying about Campbell, what are the Democrats going to throw at him?

