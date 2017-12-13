How to Lose $1.3 Million in Cryptocurrencies by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Many of our readers have written in recently asking about cryptocurrencies. Some of you have even started speculating on them…and are starting to see big profits. But if you’re not careful, you can lose a lot of money.

That’s why today, I’m sharing a new essay from one of the Palm Beach Research Group’s top crypto experts, Greg Wilson. Below, Greg shows you how to avoid some of the biggest mistakes new crypto investors are making right now…

By Greg Wilson, analyst, Palm Beach Confidential

Jay looked down at his crypto portfolio. Six weeks earlier, it stood at 632 bitcoins. Now it was just 215.

His loss at the time… $1.3 million. (As of this writing, $7.2 million.)

This wasn’t just from a fall in prices. But rather one trading mistake after another.

You might be surprised it’s even possible. Bitcoin is up 1,643% year-to-date. And the entire cryptocurrency market is up 9,034%.

So how did it happen? According to Jay (name changed due to privacy concerns):

“It was pure greed.”

As I’ll explain in a moment, Jay made every mistake in the book.

Each mistake compounded the previous one.

And in the end, Jay’s portfolio dropped by two-thirds in just a few short weeks.

I’m telling you his story so that it doesn’t happen to you.

I’ll go over what Jay did wrong. And I’ll show you what we do at the Palm Beach Research Group (PBRG) to avoid those mistakes.

The Mistakes Add Up

The story starts in May of this year. That’s when Jay started buying bitcoin.

He continued to buy into June. And eventually, he ended up with 632 bitcoins worth roughly $1.7 million.

The plan was to hold forever.

But then, Jay decided to give “altcoins” a try. With no research and no plan, he started buying. (An altcoin is a cryptocurrency that’s not bitcoin.)

His first couple of investments went up right away. So, Jay kept buying.

By the end of June, every last bitcoin had been invested into altcoins. The problem: It wasn’t the greatest portfolio in the world.

