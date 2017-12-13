Litecoin is About to Gain More Ground on Bitcoin? Video – Wall St for Main St

Is Litecoin about to gain even more ground on Bitcoin in the Bitcoin to Litecoin ratio? Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St shows the short term and long term charts of the Bitcoin to Litecoin ratio. Check out the research on Crypto Compare https://www.cryptocompare.com/

Short term charts of Litecoin priced in Bitcoin: https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/l…

In the short term charts, it looks like a bullish cup with a handle continuation chart pattern http://stockcharts.com/school/doku.ph… has formed. Is technical analysis valid to use for crypto currency markets? Jason outlines the case why he thinks technical analysis is now valid for crypto trading. A lot more financial professionals, including hedge fund managers, are trading crypto with their own money (not necessarily client money yet).



Elsewhere in crypto market news, the Wall Street Journal now reports https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/the-… that many millions of Asians are trading crypto currency daily and Asian crypto exchange volume makes up around 80% of the total crypto market.

When do you think Litecoin will be at $1k per coin? 1 year? 2 years? More than 2 years? Less than 1 year? Less than 6 months?

Do you think Litecoin will continue to gain against Bitcoin as the Bitcoin to Litecoin ratio starts to favor Litecoin?

