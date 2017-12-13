The GOP Tax Bill Is a Deep State Scam by Bill Bonner – Bonner and Partners

RANCHO SANTANA, NICARAGUA – The mainstream press seems obsessed by the harm being done to Americans… by foreigners.

Specifically, it is alleged that the Ruskies interfered and thus tainted the otherwise pristine U.S. presidential elections.

Iran and North Korea may attack on any day. And Mexico and China are stealing jobs and killing the economy.

Here at the Diary, we propose that all these fears be set aside.

Let us breathe the cool December air of quietude and confidence.

With Mr. Trump in the White House… Congress in session… the “Eye in the Sky” of 17 spook organizations… three generals at Mr. Trump’s right hand… and Janet Yellen and her merry band of crack economists on his left…

…what’s to worry about?

Made in America

It is unlikely that foreigners – no matter how malign or talented – can do worse! Yes, dear reader, our heart swells with patriotic pride. We don’t need no stinkin’ foreigners to destroy the country; we can do it ourselves.

First, there is the GOP tax bill. We are still uncertain as to the details. So are members of Congress, who are waiting for lobbyists to work them out.

But the broad brushstrokes are so obvious, they must be visible from outer space: It is a scam.

Its real effect will be to enable the transfer of trillions of dollars more from the productive economy to the zombies, cronies, and Deep State insiders… leaving slower real economic growth and leaving most people poorer.

Yes, some people will benefit in the short run. But most will suffer as the years pass… as the tax bill will add $1.8 trillion or more to U.S. debt.

Then, with lower tax revenues and rising expenses from 70 million retiring baby boomers, the country will go broke.

Could foreigners do that?

Unh-unh… This is a Made in America disaster.

