Is This Where The Fed Has Us Headed With Interest Rate Hikes? from King World News

Is this where the Fed has us headed with interest rate hikes?

December 13 ( King World News ) – A portion of today’s note from legend Art Cashin: On this day in 1917, French generals determined to lift sagging morale by shipping about 1000 men toward home for the Christmas holidays. These men had served on the Italian front and so the trip home would be by rail across the high passes of the French Alps.

As often happens in war, particularly this war (that would be WWI if you happen to have an MBA), there was a bit of an equipment shortage. They had enough primitive passenger cars to make up two standard 9-car trains. But they only had one engine and one engineer. So the generals insisted on coupling all of the cars together. They even found another one in the yard.

But as they loaded all the troops onto the oversize 19-car train, the engineer balked. The air-brakes on most of the cars were antiquated and leaky. The trip would not be safe he said and refused to go.

The generals explained that once the military mind is made up logic cannot dislodge it. They offered to shoot the engineer if he wished to disagree.

loading...

Sharing is caring!