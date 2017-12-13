Fed Gets More Ammo for Rate Hikes by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Producer Price Index rises most in six years.

The Producer Price Index for final demand – which tracks prices received for goods, services, and construction from the perspective of the seller, as opposed to a measure like CPI which tracks prices paid from the perspective of the buyer – jumped 0.44% seasonally adjusted in November from October, after having risen 0.44% in October and also 0.44% in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. After those three sharp monthly increases in a row, the index has now risen 3.1% year-over-year (not seasonally adjusted), the fastest increase since January 2012.

In the chart above, note the impact of the collapse of energy prices in 2015 and early 2016, which was just a temporary blip on the longer-term inflation scale.

In its “MoneyBeat” email sent out this morning hours before the PPI data was released, the Wall Street Journal said that the consensus estimate for the PPI was a 0.3% increase from October. “A gauge of U.S. business prices is expected to have ticked lower last month after a stronger-than-expected reading in October,” it said and added, “The index has picked up recently after a stretch of weakness earlier in the year.”

So the PPI is once again rising faster than expected, according to the WSJ’s “consensus estimate.”

There are numerous subcategories to shed some more light on this (I use seasonally adjusted percentage changes for month-to-month comparisons and not-seasonally adjusted percentage changes for year-over-year comparisons). Here are some of the standouts:

The PPI for final demand, finished goods , spiked 1.4% from October and is now up 4.3% year-over year, the fastest rise since December 2011.

, spiked 1.4% from October and is now up 4.3% year-over year, the fastest rise since December 2011. Gasoline prices jumped 15.8% in November, and that had something to do with it.

in November, and that had something to do with it. But this time, is wasn’t just energy : The PPI for final demand of consumer goods less the volatile categories of foods and energy also rose 0.4% from October! This index is now up 2.2% year-over-year.

: The PPI for final demand of consumer goods less the volatile categories of foods and energy also rose 0.4% from October! This index is now up 2.2% year-over-year. The PPI for final demand of services rose 0.2% monthly and is up 2.4% year-over-year.

rose 0.2% monthly and is up 2.4% year-over-year. The PPI for final demand of transportation and warehousing services, rose 3.5% year-over-year, with passenger transportation jumping 4.4%.

A special word about the PPI for Personal Consumption Goods (finished consumer goods), something consumers might want to keep an eye on: it spiked 1.7% from October and is now up 5.3% year over year.

