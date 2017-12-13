FBI Texts Reveal “Insurance Policy” To Prevent Trump Presidency from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – During the 2016 election “season” I am on record as stating the only way Trump would have any success would be to surround himself with loyalist military and march down the back hallways of the White House, Senate chambers and the Pentagon and either begin arresting or, at the very least, removing everyone from their seat – no opportunity to erase, delete, burn or change any of the records. Until this happens, these small distractions will continue. These are completely meaningless and, to date, no one has gone to prison or been placed in front of a firing squad. That’s when I will believe things are changing.

The lead FBI official at the heart of the rapidly unraveling Trump-Russia probe sent a text message to his FBI mistress last year which discusses some sort of ‘insurance policy’ against Donald Trump becoming president.



Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.” writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding “It’s like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Text-from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page (Andy is Andrew McCabe): “I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy’s office-that there’s no way he gets elected-but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.It’s like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you’re 40” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 13, 2017

Clearly Lisa Page thought there was no way Trump would win during a conversation in then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s office, yet Strzok clearly states to Page that he “can’t take that risk” in the “unlikely event” Trump was elected, and that an insurance policy of some type existed to presumably undermine Trump. If this is the case, it would constitute an active measure taken by the FBI against one candidate for US President, while aiding the other.

The text message which references an “insurance policy” is all the more controversial when you consider another exchange in which Peter Strzok says “I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherrent answer,” and “I CAN’T PULL AWAY, WHAY THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!” Page responds “I don’t know, But we’ll get it back. …” Continue Reading / ZeroHedge>>>

