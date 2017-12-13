Your Favorite Websites Could Soon Disappear Courtesy of the MSM by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

The alternative media, or as I prefer, the Independent Media, is beating the daylights out of the Mainstream Media (MSM). CNN’s ratings are so far in the toilet that they need a plumber to excise the network.

The American public has become sensitized to the odor of the MSM and its penchant for fake news. People often write to me and ask me how we in the Independent Media (IM) get to the truth behind the stories with much more depth and accuracy of the Independent Media? The reasons are simple:

We are not owned by corporate media and are beholding to their money-making (at all costs) agenda. Therefore, we have no restrictions on telling the truth. Confidential sources, with an important story to tell, do not trust the MSM because of their lack of integrity and therefore, turn to the IM. The present generation of MSM journalists are script writers and teleprompter readers. They have neither the desire of the ability to connect the dots required by the demands of quality investigative journalism. In fact, much of the copy for the MSM is written by the intelligent agencies (eg CIA). Remember, WAPO’s, Jeff Bezos, signed a 6$600 million dollar deal with the CIA and we know the CIA runs CNN and ABC.

The emerging dominance of the MSM could come to a screeching halt. More on that later. First, how does the IM outperform the MSM in critical stories. It has to do with out collective ability in the IM to connect the dots and knowing where to look for classified information.

Open Source vs. Closed Source Information

The world of intelligence gathering is a very complex process. Some people in the world of intelligence gathering, to be used a data/trend fathering tool is also not a perfect science. However, there are some elements of the process that one can generally count on.

With regard to intelligence information, called open source intelligence information, is readily available to the public, if one knows where to look and how to interpret data in a current context as well an historical context. Although nobody knows for sure, but open source information may account for as much as 75 to 80% of all intelligence information. In this regard many of us in the media, who work this side of the street for data, will evaluate reasonable sounding intelligence information which is grass roots (i.e. anecdotal). With the advent of the Internet, open source information is becoming increasingly timely and accurate. In fact, Steve Quayle even created his “Q-Alerts” page with regard to this phenomenon and many of the revelations have led to stories of importance.

Many times when I am approached by a person with critical information, they will refer me to open source intelligence information in order to stay out trouble by not revealing classified information that is not publicly available. Some will use open source information to validate the unauthorized release of “protected” information as well.

The hardest part about intelligence information, other than vetting the intelligence source and the existence of possible ulterior motives connected to the release of information, is the connecting of dots and trying to establish a time frame for what is coming based upon what is already known.

Why am I revealing this very small broad brush information? Because I believe that our American political events are so fluid and in some cases so dangerous, that anyone with any persistence and desire will stumble upon open source intelligence information which could prove valuable in terms of exposure to stop the event, or to predict where an event is headed.

The average person does not have the background, experience or know-how to decipher these events. Therefore, it is critical that the Internet become alive with information that can be used by people with the experience to validate and distribute the information, often as a preventative measure based upon exposure.

This process of using anecdotal information works so well that every totalitarian government pays “snitch” fees to its citizens for information leading to arrest of political dissidents. We, in the Independent Media need to take advantage of the millions of news eyes coming on to the battleground of information.

In America, we are experiencing a change in consciousness because of the Trump campaign. Millions have come to realize that we are being ruled by a banking mafia who cares nothing about the country and the people who inhabit our country. The banking mafia is inextricably intertwined with our top military brass, executive branch leaders and most importantly, the alphabet soup intelligence agencies. If you want to know what the major threats are to your way of life and even longevity, gaining closed and open sourced intelligence information is critical to that end.

As an individual trying to determine how serious is the coming threats to you and your family, please realize that the undeterred goal of the criminal elite is to maximize profits, gain social and political power and to protect these profits by seizing the centers of power for the purposes of protecting future profits.

The MSM Is Trying to Execute the IM

The nonsense going on with net neutrality could culminate in your favorite websites disappearing and the MSM once again assuming their dominant position. Here are 3 examples:

Wealthy organizations, like giant corporations, will be able to afford to pay for higher speeds of access and thus can dominate the Internet. Smaller organizations, which cannot afford to pay for higher speeds of access, will be limited to lower speeds and thus will be diminished.2. The providers of Internet services who are ALSO providers of content can favor their own content over the content of other providers of content. 2. The providers of content will have to pass the increased costs of access to the higher Internet speeds on to their customers, that would be both you and me.

Are there any options? Yes, you can contact the FCC and stop this nonsense.

Here is how you do it.

TO SUBMIT A COMMENT TO THE FCC

(1) Go to this URL: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/

(2) Left click on “Submit a FILING”.

(3) Left click on “Express Comment”.

(4) Fill in the fields listed as “*Required”. The other fields may be left blank.

(5) Under “Proceeding(s)”, enter 17-108.

(6) On the drop-down menu, left click on “17-108 Restoring Internet Freedom”. The number 17-108 will then appear surrounded by a yellow block.

(7) Under “Name(s) of Filer(s)”, enter your name, and THEN PRESS THE ENTER key. Your name will then appear surrounded by a yellow block.

(8) Under “Primary Contact” enter your email address if you would like a response from the FCC indicating that your comment has been received.

(9) Under “Address”, enter your street address.

(10) Under “City”, enter your city.

(11) Click on “State”, and select your state from the drop-down menu.

(12) Under “Zip”, enter the first five digits of your zip code in the left block, and the last four digits in the right block.

(13) In the box “Brief Comments”, write your comment. Your comment may be as simple as “Please OPPOSE 17-108 and thus preserve Net Neutrality.” Or you may write a different and much longer comment.

Note the message that your submission will be made public on the FCC web site (but NEVER your email address).

(14) Check “Email Confirmation” if you would like an email message from the FCC confirming that your comment has been received.

(15) Click “Continue to review screen” to review your entire submission.

(16) When your submission is complete and to your liking, click “Submit”.

