Dual Use Preps – Preparedness Multipliers by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

The term “Dual Use” is commonly used in international politics and diplomacy to denote technology that has a civilian application but may also be used for military purposes. A crude example for illustrative purposes might be a nuclear power plant that can…oops… also be used to make atom bombs (ayatollah, anyone?). The term can also apply to a technology that can serve more than one purpose.

The concept can also be applied to the preparedness -minded. Items that can are commonly known to be used for more than one purpose. They include vinegar, baking soda and wire clothes hangars. These items have legendary utility as multipurpose commodities.

LESS OBVIOUS DUAL USE ITEMS YOU CAN BUY

However, there are other less obvious items – household items – that can be considered dual (or multi!) purpose for the preparedness minded. But for MSB and other preparedness websites, these would not necessarily be known. Some examples a person can buy for a buck or so for a packet containing multiple items include:

COFFEE FILTERS:

Primary use – filter your coffee in the morning

Dual use – filter (or prefilter) water, oil, anti freeze. Use clothes pegs to clip the filter inside of a funnel and pour slowly away. Double up if need be. Start a fire. Blow your nose.

SCOURING PADS:

Primary use – Wash your dishes

Dual use – Filter – or prefilter – for your 2 cycle gas (petrol) powered appliance

TOOTHBRUSHES:

Primary use – Keep your pearly whites gleaming

Dual use – Use to clean hard to get places in your gun, fishing gear, chainsaw, etc.

“FREE” ITEMS THAT CAN BE DUAL USE

PACKAGING from other goods:

Primary use – get the good or product safely into your house

Dual use – Cardboard can be used to soak up oil spills on your garage floor, provide dry work area to slide under your car, cushion furniture (against scratches) and items in transit (such as propane tanks to avoid a spark)

Dual use – Bubble wrap can be reused multiple times. Also has insulating qualities to cover plants or pipes.

loading...

Sharing is caring!